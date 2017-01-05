Home World

Investigation into New York train derailment could take days, says official

The packed train crashed as it entered the Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn, hurling passengers onto the floor and slamming them into each other.

Published: 05th January 2017 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2017 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

An injured passenger is taken from the Atlantic Terminal in the Brooklyn borough of New York after the Long Island Rail Road train hit a bumping block on January 4. (Photo | AP)

An injured passenger is taken from the Atlantic Terminal in the Brooklyn borough of New York after the Long Island Rail Road train hit a bumping block on January 4. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

NEW YORK: It could take days before it is known why a Long Island Rail Road train crashed at the end of a platform as it pulled into a major transportation hub, injuring 100 people, federal transportation investigators said.

The packed, rush-hour train crashed as it entered Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning, hurling passengers onto the floor and slamming them into each other. Many had been standing as they prepared to get off the train at the last stop.

National Transportation Safety Board investigator Jim Southworth said it will take three to seven days to investigate the accident scene before they determine what caused it.

He said event recorders have been recovered and the train's engineer has undergone drug testing. The results of that testing aren't known yet.

The front of the slow-moving train hit a bumping block as it pulled into the terminal, left the tracks and smashed into a small structure, apparently a work area. A rail pierced the floor of a train car, authorities said.

About 100 people were treated for minor injuries after the 8:30 a.m. crash. The most serious injury appeared to be a broken leg, Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

"The entire structure started shaking," said Steben Medina, who was having coffee at the terminal when he heard the crash and screams. "I thought a bomb had gone off or something."

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo said: "Luckily ... all things considered, this was a relatively minor accident."

The terminal is beneath a shopping mall in downtown Brooklyn, next to the Barclays Center, home to Brooklyn Nets basketball, New York Islanders hockey and major concerts.

A similar accident in nearby Hoboken, New Jersey, in September was much worse. There, a New Jersey Transit commuter train plowed off the end of a track, killing a woman standing in the station. Federal investigators are examining whether a more modern bumper or other barriers could have made a difference.

The train in Wednesday's wreck originated in the Far Rockaway section of Queens and was carrying around 450 people, officials said.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Thomas Prendergast said there is "a signal system that controls (trains) coming in at limited speeds. But when you're getting to the end it's the locomotive engineer's responsibility. And the train's brakes have to work. All those things have to be looked at in the investigation."

"People just went flying," passenger Donette Smith told The New York Times. "It was very scary."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Long Island Rail Road Brooklyn Atlantic Terminal crash

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp