Home World

Volkswagen to recall around 50,000 cars in China

German carmaker Volkswagen will recall almost 50,000 vehicles in China due to brake problems.

Published: 08th January 2017 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2017 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Volkswagen cars

Volkswagen cars (File | Reuters)

By AFP

BEIJING: German carmaker Volkswagen will recall almost 50,000 vehicles in China due to brake problems when using cruise control, according to the country's quality regulator.

The company will recall Beetles made between July 1, 2012 and Aug. 6, 2015, and Golfs, made between July 1, 2012 and July 6, 2013, according to a statement posted Friday on the official website of China's General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine (ASDIQ).

A problem with noise filters may cause difficulty with breaking when the cars have been in cruise control for long periods of time, ASDIQ said, adding that the problem created a "hidden safety risk".

The company will fix the problem for free, it said.

Volkswagen's business has been under the microscope since 2015, when it was revealed the company had installed software on 11 million cars that allowed them to defeat emissions tests.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Volkswagen

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp