Home World

Life and business return to parts of Iraq's Mosul

The residents who stayed during the offensive or those who fled but have since returned to their homes cannot move without a slew of permits.

Published: 12th January 2017 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2017 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

An Iraqi soldier passes scores of Iraqi male residents rounded up in hopes of offering information on any Islamic State members among them, in the Gogjali neighborhood, in Mosul.(Photo | AP)

By AFP

MOSUL: Explosions can be heard a few blocks away but butcher Haj Fawzi is wielding his cleaver again as he greets customers at a reopened market in liberated east Mosul.

"Security has returned, the stalls on the market have re-opened and the clients are also here," he said, chopping up meat as cows' heads dangled from hooks behind him in the main market of Al-Zahraa neighbourhood.

"What we would still need is to be able to come and go freely to get our supplies," said Haj Ramzi, who runs another butcher's shop facing his brother's.

The entire area around the city is a military area, where tens of thousands of Iraqi forces are closing in on die-hard jihadists from the Islamic State group defending their last major Iraqi bastion.

The residents who stayed during the offensive or those who fled but have since returned to their homes cannot move without a slew of permits.

"We have no water, no electricity. We're having to use water from the well. It's not clean," said Umm Ashraf, listing the hardships faced by Mosul residents battling winter conditions.

But her mood brightened when her gaze stopped on the display of lipstick and other cosmetics: "That was forbidden (under IS). You could only find these things on the black market. Now, we are free."

On the main street that runs along the market, a technical team from the electricity ministry was at work, trying to repair lines.

A few streets down in the neighbouring district, Abdo can see jihadist-controlled western Mosul from his roof, but on the ground floor of his house, he is hoping he can re-open his shop soon.

For now, the 25-year-old is trying to build up some capital to restart his grocery store in the Qadisiyah 2 neighbourhood by connecting homes to a power generator for nine dollars.

"When it's a needy family, I'll connect them for free," he said.

Trade hub

Iraqi forces retook Qadisiyah 2 only a few weeks ago and while electricity and water are scarce, the residents who stayed during the fighting are keen to resume business as usual.

Most of the houses on Abdo's street and in the area are still standing but some were completely destroyed, and when the fighting took place right in front of his home, Abdo had to close his shop.

Under the rule of the Islamic State group, he stayed open.

"The goods came from Raqa or from Turkey," Abdo said, referring to the Syrian city that was the other major hub in the "caliphate" the jihadists proclaimed in 2014.

"We couldn't sell Coke, it was banned, and the authorised Syrian products we had were really quite bad," he said.

Abdo, his brother and their mother hope that the Iraqi government's reassertion of authority in the area will allow the return of goods from Turkey via Iraq's Kurdish region.

Mosul lies on the Tigris River at a crossroads between Iraq, Turkey and Syria and once prospered as a major trade hub.

Areas to the east of Iraq's second city were cleared of IS only weeks ago but despite ongoing operations, commerce wasted no time in coming back to life, as evidenced by the trucks lined up at checkpoints in Mosul's outskirts.

Nearby, Abdo's brother Omar and a group of other teenagers and young men played football on the artificial turf of the "Doha Stadium".

"We could still play under Daesh (IS) but we were scared of the air strikes" carried out mostly by the US-led coalition supporting Iraqi forces against the jihadists, said Osama, 22, a fan of Barcelona's star player Lionel Messi.

"Now we can play football, but we can also play cards and we can smoke nargileh, and that was forbidden under Daesh," he said, referring to water pipes popular in the region.

The rumble of an explosion is heard in a neighbouring district of Mosul but none of the boys in the group even flinch. "We got used to this," said Osama.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp