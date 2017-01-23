Home World

I will renegotiate NAFTA with leaders of Mexico, Canada: Trump

Renegotiating the pact, signed two decades ago, was one of Trump's primary campaign promises, EFE news reported.

Published: 23rd January 2017 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2017 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump.(File |AP)

By IANS

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he will renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement with the leaders of Mexico and Canada.

Renegotiating the pact, signed two decades ago, was one of Trump's primary campaign promises, EFE news reported.

At a White House event to swear in several top officials he had named, the President confirmed his intention to renegotiate NAFTA with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, whom he will welcome in Washington on January 31, and with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whom he intends to meet soon.

Trump blames NAFTA for killing US jobs and for the closing of companies in the United States and the shifting of their operations to Mexico to lower costs.

The President said that he would discuss NAFTA with Peña Nieto along with "immigration" and "border security."

On Saturday, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said that Peña Nieto, whom he mistakenly referred to as the Mexican "Prime Minister", will visit the White House on January 31.

The Mexican President's Office, meanwhile, said in a statement that on Saturday Peña Nieto telephoned Trump to congratulate him on his inauguration and express the willingness to "work on an agenda that benefits both countries."

One of Trump's key campaign promises was to build a wall along the US-Mexican border to halt illegal immigration to the United States, a wall that -- he said -- Mexico will pay for.

Spicer said that Trump also spoke on Saturday by phone with Trudeau, with whom he held a "constructive" conversation.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
donald trump Pena Nieto NAFTA North American Free Trade Agreement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp