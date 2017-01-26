Home World

Trump to Mexico leader: If you won't pay for wall, 'better to cancel' visit

Talks have been scheduled to take place at the White House next week. 

Published: 26th January 2017 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2017 09:12 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump.(File |AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Thursday told Mexico's president to cancel an upcoming visit to Washington if he is unwilling to foot the bill for a border wall.

Escalating a cross-border war of words, Trump took to Twitter to publicly upbraid Enrique Pena Nieto.

"If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting."

Talks have been scheduled to take place at the White House next week. 

On Wednesday, the mercurial US leader ordered officials to begin to "plan, design and construct a physical wall" along the 2,000-mile (3,200-kilometer) US-Mexico border.

Stemming immigration was a central plank of Trump's election campaign, although there are still serious doubts about how the project will be funded.

Trump's decision put Pena Nieto under fierce domestic pressure to hit back, and hit back he did in a video message to the nation late Wednesday.

"I regret and condemn the decision of the United States to continue construction of a wall that, for years, has divided us instead of uniting us," Pena Nieto said.

"I have said it time and again: Mexico will not pay for any wall," he added.

By Thursday morning, Trump' had issued his bareknuckle public response, which may shock diplomats but is in keeping with the mogul's hardball approach to negotiations.

Trump also took to Twitter to gripe about the trade gap between Mexico and the United States.

"The US has a 60 billion dollar trade deficit with Mexico. It has been a one-sided deal from the beginning of NAFTA with massive numbers of jobs and companies lost," he said.

Trump has said he will seek to renegotiate the 23-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Donald Trump Mexico

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
A view of Polavaram cofferdam in West Godavari district I Express
#Polavaram Project enters #Guinness World Records
Gallery
A year ago the Golden Globes were all about #MeToo and Time's Up. A year earlier, it was all about politics. The 2019 Globes were much less overtly activist or political. But, 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and 'A Star Is Born' were the stars.
2019 Golden Globes: 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and 'Green Book' win top honours and all the big win from the night
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp