Home World

Trump's travel ban shows chaos at airports, outrage at protests

Attorneys struggled to determine how many people were affected by the rules, which Trump said yesterday were 'working out very nicely.'

Published: 30th January 2017 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2017 03:45 AM   |  A+A-

Franklyn Saumell protests against President Trump's refugee ban at Miami International Airport on Sunday | AP

By PTI

NEW YORK: President Donald Trump's immigration order sowed more chaos and outrage across the country today, with travelers detained at airports, panicked families searching for relatives and protesters registering opposition to the sweeping measure that was blocked by several federal courts.

Attorneys struggled to determine how many people were affected by the rules, which Trump said yesterday were "working out very nicely."

But critics described widespread confusion, with travelers being held in legal limbo because of ill-defined procedures. Some lawyers manned tables at New York's Kennedy Airport to offer help to families with detained relatives.

"We just simply don't know how many people there are and where they are," said Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the American Civil Liberties Union's Immigrants' Rights Project.

Advocates for travelers say they did not have clear picture about what's happening and that the chaos is likely to continue. The executive director of National Immigration Law Center, Marielena Hincapie, said "this is just the beginning."

"We're really in a crisis mode, a constitutional crisis mode in our country, and we're going to need everyone," she said. "This is definitely one of those all-hands-on-deck moments."

Protests were planned or underway today, including one in suburban Chicago organized by Jewish groups to show support for Muslims, as well as at Dulles International Airport in Washington, DC, and Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

A federal judge in New York issued an order yesterday temporarily blocking the government from deporting people with valid visas who arrived after Trump's travel ban took effect.

But confusion remained about who could stay and who will be kept out of the country in the coming weeks. Federal courts in Virginia, Massachusetts and Washington state took similar action.

Michigan's civil rights chief, Agustin Arbulu, condemned Trump's order, saying he hoped the federal court ruling would led him to narrow its scope.

"During this time of uncertainty and confusion, we urge everyone to act with restraint and not in ways that foster fear and division," Arbulu said.

Criticism also continued abroad. The European Union's foreign policy chief, EU High Representative Federica Mogherini, lashed out at Trump today, insisting that instead of building walls, the continent will "celebrate" every wall which is torn down and "every new bridge that is built up."

Among those caught in limbo: Iraqis who had been promised a life in America because of their service to the US military, frail and elderly travelers from Iran and Yemen, and longtime US residents traveling abroad who don't know if they will be allowed to return home.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
trump Protests airports muslim ban

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp