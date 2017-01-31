Home World

Trump state visit plans put queen in 'difficult position'

The queen makes invitations to state visits on the advice of government officials, and traditionally hosts the visitor in Buckingham Palace.

Published: 31st January 2017 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2017 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

The throne of queen Elizabeth II dons the Kohinoor diamond

By Associated Press

LONDON:  The British government is holding fast to plans to invite U.S. President Donald Trump for a state visit even as protests mount.

Peter Ricketts, a former head of the Foreign Office, said Tuesday the invitation has put Queen Elizabeth II in a "very difficult position" because of the furor surrounding Trump's travel ban on refugees and people from some Muslim-majority countries.

He said in a letter to The Times that the invitation to Trump was "ill-judged" and should not have been made until Trump had spent some years in office.

The queen makes invitations to state visits on the advice of government officials, and traditionally hosts the visitor in Buckingham Palace.

Protesters took to the streets in London and other cities Monday calling for the trip to be cancelled.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp