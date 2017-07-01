JOHANNESBURG: Authorities at Johannesburg's main international airport say an armed robber has been killed in a shootout and another has been arrested after they held up security guards in the cargo area.

The management of OR Tambo International Airport says the shootout with police and security guards occurred today at a highway ramp after robbers allegedly fled from the airport's Swissport warehouse in a seized cargo truck.

In March, thieves using what authorities said was a marked police vehicle took at least USD 1.5 million in a heist at the airport. Detained suspects included a police constable and members of a private security company.

Authorities at the airport also are investigating whether any workers there have helped robbers who follow arriving travellers and mug them at their homes or other destinations.

