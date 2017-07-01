President Donald Trump and members of his cabinet and the White House staff, Saturday, March 11, 2017, at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling | AP

WASHINGTON: The White House released its annual report to the Congress detailing the salaries of President Donald Trump's Executive Office staff which includes 22 of his aides who earn the maximum pay.

According to the 16-page report issued on Friday, the 22 staff members are earning the maximum of $179,700, including Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, Counsellor Kellyanne Conway, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Senior Policy Adviser Stephen Miller, White House counsel Donald McGahn, Press Secretary Sean Spicer, Social Media Director Dan Scavino, and Office of Public Liaison Communications Director Omarosa Manigault, reports CNN.

Sixteen staffers earned the maximum salary under former President Barack Obama, according to last year's annual report.

Trump's daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, who are both White House advisers did not draw salaries.

Trump's top economic adviser, former Goldman Sachs executive Gary Cohn, is paid a $30,000 salary.