NEW YORK: A gunman who opened fire inside a hospital in the Bronx borough of New York on Friday, injuring several people, is dead, a police spokesman told AFP.

"The shooter is deceased," the spokesman said, adding that he died at the scene of the incident, at the Bronx-Lebanon Hospital north of Manhattan.

He did not specify how the shooter died, how many people were hurt in the incident, or the seriousness of their injuries.

Police earlier said that "multiple people were shot" in the incident, which broke out at around 3 pm (1900 GMT).

Several New York media outlets reported that at least two people were injured, while the New York Times said three doctors were hurt.

The hospital, a 1,000-bed facility in a busy sector of the city's north, was encircled by police following the incident.

Fox News reported that the gunman was a former hospital employee.

Police, who have not confirmed the shooter's identity, were due to hold a press conference shortly.