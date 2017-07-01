MADRID: Spanish Civil Guards have arrested a Syrian-origin man suspected of spending two years fighting for the Islamic State (IS) in Syria, the Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

The 29-year-old man, whose name initials are A.S, is described as being of "Danish nationality, but Syrian origin", Xinhua news agency reported.

The Interior Ministry said he was arrested on Friday in the Spanish city of Malaga.

The detainee's mobile devices are now being investigated and he is being questioned in order to determine what his intentions were in Spain and whether he has any contact in the country, according to the ministry.

The arrest brings the total number of jihadists arrested in Spain since the start of 2015 to 224.

On Friday, a judge in Mallorca sent four suspected jihadists, arrested on the island, to preventive custody after explaining that he had reasons to believe one of them was planning a bloodbath in the town of Inca similar to what happened in June on London Bridge.

