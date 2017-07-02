American navy ship sails close to South China Sea island occupied by Beijing: US official
By AFP | Published: 02nd July 2017 07:50 PM |
Last Updated: 02nd July 2017 07:50 PM
WASHINGTON: An American warship on Sunday sailed by a disputed island in the South China Sea occupied by Beijing, as part of an operation to demonstrate freedom of navigation in the waters, a US official said.
The ship passed less than 12 nautical miles (22 kilometers) from tiny Triton Island in the Paracel Islands archipelago, which is also claimed by Taiwan and Vietnam, the official told AFP.