This July 1, 2017 photo released by the Brazilian Federal Police shows suitcases of money and other items they announced were seized during the arrest of drug lord Luiz Carlos da Rocha in Mato Grosso state, Brazil. Brazilian police say they captured Rocha, a major drug lord known as “White Head,” who used plastic surgeries to help him evade authorities for nearly three decades, on Saturday, July 1, 2017 in the state of Mato Grosso. (Brazilian Federal Police via AP)

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazilian police say they have captured a major drug lord known as 'White Head' who used plastic surgeries to help him evade authorities for nearly three decades.

Police say Luiz Carlos da Rocha was arrested Saturday in the state of Mato Grosso. He's been sentenced by Brazilian courts to more than 50 years in prison for international drug trafficking and money laundering.

This undated photo released by the Brazilian Federal Police shows a man police identify as Luiz Carlos da Rocha in an unknown location in Brazil. Brazilian police say they captured Rocha, a major drug lord known as “White Head,” who used plastic surgeries to help him evade authorities for nearly three decades, on Saturday, July 1, 2017 in the state of Mato Grosso. (Brazilian Federal Police via AP)

Police say Rocha's cartel produced cocaine in Colombia, Peru and Bolivia and exported it to Europe and the United States via Brazil and Paraguay. In Brazil alone, police estimate Rocha brought in 5 tonnes of cocaine per month.

Police also seized approximately $10 million worth of the drug lord's assets, including planes, properties, and luxury cars.