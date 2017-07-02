LONDON: A man was left fighting for his life after being bitten by what was believed to be a spider in Skegness, a seaside town in England.

The victim was walking barefoot through grassland when he felt a sharp pain in his foot, the Telegraph reported, quoting victim's friend Kim Needham.

He was admitted to Boston Pilgrim Hospital in a critical condition with "blood poisoning", she said. The victim is now recovering after "sting" was removed, but the exact cause has not been disclosed, the paper said.

"To all my friends who visit Skegness. A friend of mine has spent over 5 days in a critical condition at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital with blood poisoning caused by a bite," Needham wrote on Facebook.

"It is not known what bit him but as he was walking round bare foot on grass he felt a sharp pain like he'd stood on a twig. Two hours later his foot had swollen massively and was in severe pain.

"They don't know what bit him but have mentioned a spider."

In a response to a concerned comment, she added: "He is fine now, but it was touch and go though, as they had to cut the sting out of his foot."

No official details about the incident have been released, the paper added