A woman screams while fleeing with her family through a destroyed alley, as Iraqi Special Forces continue their advance against Islamic State militants, in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq, Sunday, July 2, 2017. (Photo: Felipe Dana | AP)

MOSUL: Iraqi forces say hundreds of civilians are fleeing Mosul as airstrikes pound the last pockets of territory held by the Islamic State group.

Iraqi special forces Maj. Gen. Sami al-Aridi says Sunday civilians — mostly women and children — are fleeing the city.

Dozens were injured, many with shrapnel wounds. After a strike, others appeared covered in dust. One woman collapsed, apparently from dehydration.

Civilians trapped inside the under-siege Old City — where temperatures have soared to 45 degrees Celsius — have suffered water and food shortages for months.

Iraqi forces launched the operation to retake the Old City in mid-June. The dense neighborhood is IS' last stand in Iraq's second-largest city. Iraqi officials say they'll declare victory in Mosul within days.