QUETTA: At least 11 people were killed and scores more people were injured in flash floods triggered by heavy rains in Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan, officials said Sunday.

"Heavy rainfall on Friday triggered flash floods which swept away mud houses Lasbela district of Balochistan causing damage to life and property," Hashim Ghilzai, a district administration official told AFP.

"The rain had swept away 14 people and we have recovered 11 dead bodies today while three people are still missing," he said.

Provincial disaster management authorities said twenty house had been damaged by the flash floods.