LONDON: A huge blaze broke out on Sunday at a new block of flats in east London.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said 80 firefighters fought the blaze in the flats under construction on Mace Street, Bethnal Green, the Independent reported.

The third floor and roof of the four-storey residential block were fully alight. A small part of the first and second floors was also affected, LFB said.

One witness told the Metro daily that the flames could be seen from Mile End Park. "The canal walkway had been blocked off by firemen," he said.

"People seemed to be really shocked. I heard a few people shouting 'Oh my God' and all... I also heard someone say 'not again' as they saw the fire," the witness said.

The fire brigade later said the fire was under control.