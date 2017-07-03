KARACHI: At least 11 people, including two children, were killed in a gunbattle between two warring tribes in Pakistan's interior Sindh province.

A senior police official said the clash took place in Khanpur area of Shikarpur and a heavy contingent of police had been rushed to the affected area to control the situation.

"The two tribes, Jatoi and Mastoi, have a long-standing dispute over land and it erupted into a fiery gunbattle today," Senior Superintendent of Police Haroon Jatoi said.

He said that both parties used sophisticated weapons during the clash that started early this morning.

"At least 11 people have been killed from both sides including a woman and two children," he added.

The two tribes have a history of violence.