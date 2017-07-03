KATHMANDU: At least nine persons have been killed and four missing in landslides triggered by incessant rain across Nepal.

Two persons were killed in landslides in Kaski, three in Parbat, three in Tehrathum and one in Pyuthan districts. Three persons went missing in Mugu and one in Kaski after local rivers swept them away, officials said.

In Parbat, three persons of a family died on the spot after a landslip buried their house at Mahashila Rural Municipality after incessant rainfall last night. In Pyuthan, a 16-year-old boy of Gaun Gaumukhi Rural Municipality died after a landslip buried the house he was living on Saturday night. Police said local people rescued two persons buried under the debris.

Three persons were killed on the spot and three others injured after a landslide struck their house at Aangdim of Myanglung Municipality in Tehrathum district yesterday.