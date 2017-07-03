SRINAGAR: Militants today shot at and critically injured a policeman in Anantnag town of south Kashmir, police said.

Constable Ghulam Hassan was shot in the neck by militants from close range at Anantnag bus stand, a police official said.

The injured policeman was taken to district hospital Anantnag from where he was referred to 92 Base Hospital of the Army in view of his "critical" condition.

Hassan was unarmed at the time of the attack, the official said.