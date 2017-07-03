President Emmanuel Macron proposes to cut French parliament seats by a third
By AFP | Published: 03rd July 2017 07:31 PM |
Last Updated: 03rd July 2017 07:31 PM | A+A A- |
VERSAILLES: French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday proposed a one-third reduction in the number of lawmakers in both houses of parliament.
In an address to the two chambers gathered at the Palace of Versailles, Macron said the change -- which he proposed while running for president -- would have "positive effects on the general quality of parliamentary work".
The Senate has 348 members, while the lower house National Assembly has 577.