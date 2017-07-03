Qatar hands response to Saudi-led demands to Kuwait: Official
By AFP | Published: 03rd July 2017
Last Updated: 03rd July 2017
KUWAIT CITY: Qatar on Monday handed its official response to a list of demands by Saudi Arabia and its allies to the emir of Kuwait, a Gulf official told AFP.
The response was delivered by Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani who made a short visit to Kuwait, which is acting as a mediator to resolve the diplomatic rift, the Gulf official said, requesting anonymity.