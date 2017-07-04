China urges restraint after North Korea ICBM claim
BEIJING: China called Tuesday for "restraint" from all parties and efforts to peacefully resolve tensions over North Korea after Pyongyang claimed to have tested an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).
Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang also defended China's "relentless efforts" to resolve the North Korean nuclear standoff after US President Donald Trump called on Beijing to "end this nonsense once and for all".