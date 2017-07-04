File Migrants wait to disembark from the Spanish ship 'Rio Segura' in the harbor of Salerno, Italy, Thursday, June 29, 2017. Over 1200 migrants, including children, were rescued while attempting to cross the Mediterranean. | AP

STRASBOURG: The European Commission on Tuesday unveiled a new plan, including aid, to help Italy cope with a massive fresh influx of migrants crossing the Mediterranean Sea, mostly from Libya.

The plan presented at the European Parliament in Strasbourg envisaged 35 million euros ($40 million) in aid for Italy and working with Libya and other countries to stem the flow of migrants where they come from.