EU commission presents migrant 'action plan' for Italy
STRASBOURG: The European Commission on Tuesday unveiled a new plan, including aid, to help Italy cope with a massive fresh influx of migrants crossing the Mediterranean Sea, mostly from Libya.
The plan presented at the European Parliament in Strasbourg envisaged 35 million euros ($40 million) in aid for Italy and working with Libya and other countries to stem the flow of migrants where they come from.