France to cut corporate tax to 25 percent by 2022: new PM
By AFP | Published: 04th July 2017
PARIS: The French government will progressively slash corporate tax from 33.3 percent to 25 percent by 2022, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said Tuesday.
"Businesses must want to set up and develop on our territory rather than elsewhere," Philippe told parliament, adding the corporate tax cut will bring France "in line with the European average".