France's 2.147-trillion-euro debt is 'intolerable', says new PM
By AFP | Published: 04th July 2017 08:03 PM |
PARIS: French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told parliament Tuesday that the public debt, currently running at 2.147 trillion euros, was "intolerable".
"We are dancing on a volcano that is rumbling ever louder," Philippe told the newly elected National Assembly, announcing plans to wean the French off their "addiction to public spending".