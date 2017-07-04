This photo taken on February 1, 2016 shows Emmanuel Macron, right, shaking hands with Edouard Philippe. (File Photo | AFP)

PARIS: French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told parliament Tuesday that the public debt, currently running at 2.147 trillion euros, was "intolerable".

"We are dancing on a volcano that is rumbling ever louder," Philippe told the newly elected National Assembly, announcing plans to wean the French off their "addiction to public spending".