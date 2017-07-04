Leading newspaper Israeli newspaper Haaretz, which represents the secular Left in the country

1) An opinion in the newspaper asked: Modi Visit: Does Trump's Instability Mean Israel Should Pivot Toward India? It said, “As well as billion-dollar defense deals, Israel and India have another key feature in common: a large diaspora. The Jewish Diaspora is India's model for cultivating investment and supporting its foreign policy.”

2) An analysis said the public in Israel weren’t as enthused by PM Modi’s visit as they were about US President Donald Trump’s trip, but remarked that at least the Israeli government knew how vital bilateral economic, defence and tech ties were. The headline said: Wake Up, Israel! Indian PM Narendra Modi's Visit Will Make History

3) Another piece in the Haaretz analyses why despite Israel having wooed India strongly all these decades from the time of founder David Ben-Gurion, why India had rebuffed it, with the article titled: Modi Visit: How Israel Went From 'Contaminated' by Colonialism to India's Strategic Ally

4) Haaretz even went so far as to examine “Why India’s Narendra Modi can afford to ignore the Palestianians”. It said Modi’s visit did not mean that India had turned its back on the Palestinian cause but the cold war was over and he had a billion people to feed.

The Jerusalem Post (formerly Palestine Post), which evolved into a Centrist competitor to Haaretz

1) As Modi visit approaches, Israel And India seem closer than ever, said an opinion in the paper. It talked about the commonalities between the two countries —majority religions of the country not being practised in large numbers in any other part of the world, while having Muslim minorities; dealing with the constant threat of terrorism; economical shift from socialist beginnings to neo-capitalist present and so on. It also pointed out that, “The prime minister is, significantly, visiting only Israel and skipping the West Bank and Gaza Strip.”

2) The Jerusalem Post has dedicated a section on their site to the “Historic First Visit by an Indian Prime Minister”, and at least two Indian journalists have written for the website.

3) In a light side-story, the Jersusalem Post reported that Modi would be sleeping in the same bed as US President Donald Trump when he was in Israel on a recent visit. “He will be given the same luxury suite at the King David Hotel that Trump stayed in during his visit,” the website reported.

Hamodia (which has an English language daily edition in the US) is a paper targeted at Orthodox Jews

1) The paper quoted officials as saying that India-Israel trade had grown 2,000 per cent in the 25 years since trade ties were first established, after the Indian economy opened up, from USD 200 million in 1992 to USD 4.17 billion in 2016.

2) The paper pointed out in an article last month when talking of the impending visit that “Indian PM’s Israel Itinerary Excludes Palestinians.”. It quoted an official as saying to The Times of Israel: “This is going to be a purely bilateral visit. He is coming to visit us, and only us. It’s a great achievement for us.” 3) Narendra Modi is making a first visit to Israel by an Indian prime minister next week, in a public embrace of a country that he has long admired for its military and technical expertise but which his predecessors kept at arm’s length, the paper said. The article also took note that “At home (India), the apparent shift in what has long been a bedrock of India’s foreign policy risks sharpening criticism that the country’s 180 million Muslims are increasingly being marginalised under Modi’s Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, which swept to power in 2014.”