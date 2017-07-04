North Korea to make important announcement after missile launch
By AFP | Published: 04th July 2017 11:39 AM |
Last Updated: 04th July 2017 11:39 AM | A+A A- |
SEOUL: North Korea will make an "important announcement" today following its launch of a ballistic missile, the South's Yonhap news agency reported.
The announcement would come at 3:00 pm Pyongyang time (0630 GMT), Yonhap said, citing the North's state radio station.
The North has ambitions to build an intercontinental ballistic missile and analysts say the device fired Tuesday could reach Alaska.