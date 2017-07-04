TEL AVIV: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today arrived in Israel on a historic visit, the first by an Indian premier to the Jewish state, during which he will have in- depth talks with his counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on issues of mutual and global concerns like terrorism and security.

In a break from protocol, Netanyahu received Modi at the Ben-Gurion International Airport here. Modi, who was given a red carpet welcome, hugged Netanyahu after descending from the special aircraft.

"My friend, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, welcome to Israel," Netanyahu wrote on his Facebook account.

The national anthem of both the countries were played by the militray band and the two leaders stood side by side. All senior Israeli ministers were at the airport.

The Israeli prime minister will accompany Modi closely throughout his three-day trip - a gesture customarily reserved for US presidents.