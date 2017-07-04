Representational image. A man watches a TV news programme showing photos published in North Korea's Rodong Sinmun newspaper of North Korea's 'Pukguksong-2' missile launch. (Photo | AP)

SEOUL: North Korea successfully tested an inter-continental ballistic missile (ICBM) today, it said, in the culmination of a decades-long ambition.

The "landmark" test of a Hwasong-14 missile was overseen by leader Kim Jong-Un, a female announcer wearing traditional dress said in a special announcement on state Korean Central Television.