Successfully tested ICBM: North Korea
By AFP | Published: 04th July 2017 12:34 PM |
Last Updated: 04th July 2017 01:35 PM | A+A A- |
SEOUL: North Korea successfully tested an inter-continental ballistic missile (ICBM) today, it said, in the culmination of a decades-long ambition.
The "landmark" test of a Hwasong-14 missile was overseen by leader Kim Jong-Un, a female announcer wearing traditional dress said in a special announcement on state Korean Central Television.