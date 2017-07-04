WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has spoken with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italy's Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni about the upcoming G20 summit in Hamburg, the White House said.

Trump and Merkel "addressed climate issues, the Women's Entrepreneurship Financing Initiative and trade, including global steel overcapacity," the White House said in a statement yesterday following their "extensive discussion."

"The president said that he looks forward to helping Chancellor Merkel make the summit a success," it said.

In a separate statement, the White House said Trump also spoke by phone with Italy's Gentiloni about the G20 gathering, and expressed his "appreciation for the prime minister's efforts in hosting the exceptional G7 Summit in May."

The statement added: "President Trump also underscored his appreciation for Italy's efforts to address the significant Libyan migration crisis."

The White House statement came ahead of the gathering of the world's 20 leading economic powers in Hamburg on Friday and Saturday.