Under-pressure Qatar to boost gas production by 30 percent
By AFP | Published: 04th July 2017 12:53 PM |
Last Updated: 04th July 2017 12:53 PM
DOHA: Energy-rich Qatar said Tuesday it plans to increase natural gas production by 30 percent over the next several years, as it faces pressure from its neighbours in a diplomatic crisis.
Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the head of Qatar Petroleum, told a press conference that the emirate intends to raise production to 100 million tonnes of natural gas a year by 2024.