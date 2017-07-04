WASHINGTON: The US military confirmed late Monday that North Korea had tested another missile.

The Pacific Command said the land-based, intermediate range missile was tracked for 37 minutes and landed in the Sea of Japan. It did not pose a threat to North America, the command said in a statement.

"We are working with our Interagency partners on a more detailed assessment. We continue to monitor North Korea's actions closely. US Pacific Command stands behind our ironclad commitment to the security of our allies in the Republic of Korea and Japan," the statement added.