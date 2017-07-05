CAIRO: Three Egyptian soldiers were killed today in an attack that targeted a toll booth in Giza in the country, an official said.

A terrorist opened fire on the toll booth killing two retired army officers and a solider this morning on al-Ayyat highway, Army spokesperson Tamer el-Refae said in a statement.

The statement said that the forces are currently combing the area and searching for the attacker.

Egypt has witnessed several terror attacks since the January 2011 revolution that toppled longtime president Hosni Mubarak.

The attacks, mainly targeting police and military, increased after the ouster of Islamist president Mohamed Morsi in 2013 by military following massive protests against his rule.

Hundreds of police and army personnel have been killed since then.