FARC dissidents release UN hostage in Colombia: UN
By AFP | Published: 05th July 2017 07:59 PM |
Last Updated: 05th July 2017 07:59 PM
BOGOTA: Dissident FARC rebels in Colombia have released unharmed a UN official whom they kidnapped in May, the international body said on Wednesday.
"We are very grateful for the decision to release him unharmed. He is in good health," said the director of the UN Information Center in Bogota, Helene Papper, identifying the hostage as Colombian national Harley Lopez.