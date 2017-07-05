BEIJING: Five persons have been killed and 89 others injured when a gas pipeline exploded near a hospital in China's northeastern Jilin province, officials said today.

The accident occurred in Songyuan city yesterday when the workers were repairing a section of pipeline where gas had leaked.

The explosion affected patients and staff in the nearby hospital, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

So far, five persons have been confirmed dead, including 14 who were seriously injured.

Rescue operation is under way and cause of the accident is being investigated, the report said.