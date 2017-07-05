BELGIUM: Four people have been arrested and an arms cache found after overnight terror raids in Brussels linked to a bikers' club called the Kamikaze Riders, federal prosecutors said on Wednesday.

"During one of the house searches, various weapons were found. In all, four persons were arrested and taken in for questioning," it said in a statement. A spokesman said the raids were linked to the Kamikaze Riders, which has been implicated in terror offences.