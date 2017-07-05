European Union flags blow in the wind at half-staff outside EU headquarters. (File photo | AP)

FRANCE: The European Parliament overwhelmingly approved on Wednesday a first-ever EU-Cuba cooperation deal, overlooking lingering concerns about human rights violations in the communist-ruled country.

MEPs in the eastern French city of Strasbourg approved the Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement, signed in December 2016, which is widely seen as a European riposte to US President Donald Trump's hardline stance against Havana.