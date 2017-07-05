In a first, European Parliament approves EU-Cuba cooperation deal
By AFP | Published: 05th July 2017 04:36 PM |
Last Updated: 05th July 2017 04:36 PM | A+A A- |
FRANCE: The European Parliament overwhelmingly approved on Wednesday a first-ever EU-Cuba cooperation deal, overlooking lingering concerns about human rights violations in the communist-ruled country.
MEPs in the eastern French city of Strasbourg approved the Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement, signed in December 2016, which is widely seen as a European riposte to US President Donald Trump's hardline stance against Havana.