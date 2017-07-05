Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their meeting at the King David hotel in Jerusalem. (Photo | AP)

JERUSALEM: Voicing their common concern over the growing menace of terrorism and radicalism, India and Israel today agreed to cooperate to protect their strategic interests and called for strong measures against terror groups and their sponsors.

India has suffered first-hand violence and hatred spread by terror groups so as Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after holding wide-ranging talks with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on the second day of his landmark visit.

Modi said during their talks he and Netanyahu agreed to to do much more together to combat terrorism to protect their strategic interests. Later, a joint statement said the two leaders recognised that terrorism poses a grave threat to global peace and stability and reiterated their strong commitment to combat it in all its forms and manifestations. "They stressed that there can be no justification for acts of terror on any grounds whatsoever," it said.

The leaders asserted that strong measures should be taken against terrorists, terror organisations, their networks and all those who encourage, support and finance terrorism, or provide sanctuary to terrorists and terror groups, it said.

Both leaders also committed to cooperate for the early adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International terrorism (CCIT), the statement added.

"Our goal is to build a relationship that reflects our shared priorities and draws on enduring bonds between our peoples," said Modi, who is the first Indian prime minister to visit Israel.

The two sides signed seven agreements, including in areas like space, agriculture and water conservation.

India and Israel also agreed to set up a USD 40 million fund for industrial Research and Development, and innovation fund, with both countries contributing USD 20 million each.