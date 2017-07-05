Manchester Airport terminal in London evacuated over suspicious bag
By Associated Press | Published: 05th July 2017 03:01 PM |
Last Updated: 05th July 2017 03:01 PM | A+A A- |
LONDON: Manchester Airport says a terminal has been evacuated while authorities investigate a suspicious bag.
The airport says it is conducting a "precautionary evacuation" of Terminal 3 "due to a potential issue with a bag."
Photos and video footage show hundreds of people milling around outside the terminal on Wednesday morning.
Greater Manchester Police force says a bomb-disposal team will be sent to the scene.