Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their meeting at the King David hotel in Jerusalem, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. | AP

JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu today hoped that peace, dialogue and restraint will bring about stability in West Asia that has been marred by years of conflict.

India and Israel live in complex geographies and are aware of strategic threats to regional peace and stability, Prime Minister Modi said after holding wide-ranging talks with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on the second day of his landmark visit, the first by an Indian premier.

"India has suffered firsthand the violence and hatred spread by terror. So has Israel. Prime Minister Netanyahu and I agreed to do much more together to protect our strategic interests and also cooperate to combat growing radicalisation and terrorism in West Asia," he said.

"We also discussed the situation in West Asia and wider region. It is India's hope that peace, dialogue and restraint will prevail," the prime minister said.

Later, a joint statement said the two leaders recognised that terrorism poses a grave threat to global peace and stability and reiterated their strong commitment to combat it in all its forms and manifestations.

Voicing their common concern over the growing menace of terrorism and radicalism, India and Israel agreed to cooperate to protect their strategic interests and called for strong measures against terror groups and their sponsors.

During this three-day visit, Modi did not travel to Palestine, in a significant departure from the past when Indian leaders always visited Palestinian territories while visiting Israel.

India for the first time has de-linked its relationship with Israel from its traditional support to Palestine. But, India now hopes to leverage its relationship with Israel to attract more investment, and gain from Israeli cutting-edge technology and defence.

The West Asian region has been marred by conflict between Israel and Palestine and battle against the ISIS terror group, civil wars in Syria and Yemen. Millions of people have fled their homes in Iraq and Syria due to war.