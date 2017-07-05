People walk past a TV news on screen showing an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un while reporting North Korea's missile test which landed in the waters of Japan's economic zone in Tokyo Tuesday, July 4, 2017. (File | AP)

SEOUL: North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile test was a "gift" to "American bastards" on their independence day, Pyongyang's official news agency today cited leader Kim Jong-Un as saying.

After personally overseeing the launch, the Korean Central News Agency reported, "he said American bastards would be not very happy with this gift sent on the July 4 anniversary".

Breaking into peals of laughter, it said, he "added that we should send them gifts once in a while to help break their boredom".