North Korea's Kim Jong-Un says ICBM a gift' to American bastards: official news agency
By AFP | Published: 05th July 2017 10:59 AM |
Last Updated: 05th July 2017 10:59 AM | A+A A- |
SEOUL: North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile test was a "gift" to "American bastards" on their independence day, Pyongyang's official news agency today cited leader Kim Jong-Un as saying.
After personally overseeing the launch, the Korean Central News Agency reported, "he said American bastards would be not very happy with this gift sent on the July 4 anniversary".
Breaking into peals of laughter, it said, he "added that we should send them gifts once in a while to help break their boredom".