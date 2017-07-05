India and Israel on Wednesday decided to scale up their relationship to that of a strategic partnership in the fight against terror, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the two countries have "agreed to do much more to protect our strategic interests" and to combat rising radicalization and terrorism including in the cyber-space.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met three recipients of the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman, an award instituted by the Indian government for Indians abroad who achieve success in various fields.



"Living bridges of excellence between #IndiaIsrael. PM meets three Pravasi Bharatiya Samman awardees from Israel," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted.



Those who met Modi were Eliyahu Bezalel, Sheikh Ansari and Dr. Lael Anson Best.



Bezalel is the first Israeli of Indian origin to receive the award in 2005. Hailing from Chennamangalam, Kochi, he has distinguished himself as an eminent agriculturist.



Ansari, who manages the Indian Hospice in Jerusalem, was honoured with the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman in 2011.



Best, an accomplished cardiothoracic surgeon, was conferred the award in 2017.

Modi later arrived at the Tel Aviv Convention Center with Israeli PM to address the Indian community shortly.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's speech to the Indian Diaspora:

Flight service between Delhi, Mumbai and Tel Aviv to be launched, announces PM.

India will soon open Indian Cultural Center in Israel, that will keep you connected: PM Modi

Indians in Israel will get Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) card. People of the Indian community who have done compulsory army service in Israel to get Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards: PM Modi in Israel

The relations that are connected via hearts, those can't be dependant on paper. It can't be that India will deny you the OCI card: PM

PM recalls 26/11 attack on Mumbai.

India and Israel can walk together shoulder to shoulder in the field of technology.

Making consistent efforts to double farmers' income by 2022, policies being formulated.

Make In India has taken the world by surprise, PM tells the Indian diaspora. - TV reports

We have introduced 100% FDI in key sectors, which will help our economy: PM

Have to fulfil dream of own house, water, electricity for poor households in India by 2022: PM Modi

I call GST 'Goods and Simple Tax'. With GST we are aiming towards the economic integration of India: PM Modi

My Government's mantra is reform, perform and transform. Most recently GST was implemented in India: PM Modi in Israel

Israel has surprised everyone with its new innovations in almost every field be it solar panel, solar window,agro-biotechnology: PM Modi

Jews from India played key role in Israel development.

Mayors of various Israeli cities have also joined us today. Their love for India has drawn them here, I thank them.

I begin with a confession here that we are meeting after a long time, took 70 years to come here: PM Narendra Modi.

We are building future between our two democracies, it's a partnership made in heaven but happening right now here: Israeli PM

We always remember that there is a human bridge between us, we admire you, respect you, love you: Israeli PM to Indian diaspora

Namaste! says Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu at the community event, PM Modi to address Indian diaspora shortly

PM Narendra Modi arrives at Tel Aviv Convention Center with Israeli PM, will address Indian community shortly

Modi arrived on Tuesday in what is the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Israel



