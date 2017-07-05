Qatar calls for 'dialogue' to resolve Gulf diplomatic crisis
LONDON: Qatar's foreign minister called for "dialogue" on Wednesday to resolve the Gulf diplomatic crisis, accusing Arab states that have cut ties with Qatar of trying to undermine the nation's sovereignty.
"Qatar continues to call for dialogue," Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani told the Chatham House think-tank in London, as the Arab states held talks in Egypt to discuss their next move.