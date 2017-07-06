BEIJING: Beijing traffic police today said that they will investigate footage showing a self-driving car developed by Chinese tech giant Baidu on the open road.

At a meeting yesterday, Li Yanhong, Baidu's CEO, live streamed while riding in a Baidu self-driving car on Beijing's fifth ring road.

The video went viral on social media, and caught the attention of traffic police. The public has since debated whether driverless cars should be allowed on the streets, as there are no clear regulations or laws covering their use, state-run Xinhua news agency reported today.

Traffic police said they support technological innovation in driverless vehicles, but will investigate possible violations of existing traffic laws.

Baidu launched its autonomous car project in 2013, joining the race with Internet giants such as Google and Tesla Motors. The search engine