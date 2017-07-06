European Union, Japan agree 'in principle' trade deal: European Commission chief
By AFP | Published: 06th July 2017 04:22 PM |
Last Updated: 06th July 2017 04:24 PM | A+A A- |
BRUSSELS: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and top EU officials agreed today the broad outline of a landmark trade deal, presented as a direct challenge to protectionism championed by US President Donald Trump.
"Today we agreed in principle on an Economic Partnership Agreement (with Japan), the impact of which goes far beyond our shores," European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker announced at a joint press conference with Abe and EU President Donald Tusk in Brussels.