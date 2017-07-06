Russia opposes sanctions, military action against North Korea at UN
By AFP | Published: 06th July 2017
Last Updated: 06th July 2017
UNITED NATIONS: Russia told the UN Security Council today that it opposed new sanctions against North Korea and that a military option was "inadmissible."
"All must acknowledge that sanctions will not resolve the issue," Russian Deputy Ambassador Vladimir Safronkov told an emergency council session, adding: "We simply rush towards a stalemate."
"Any attempts to justify a military solution are inadmissible," he told the session convened in response to North Korea's test of an intercontinental ballistic missile.