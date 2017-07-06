Russian Deputy U.N. Ambassador Vladimir Safronkov listens, during United Nations Security Council meeting on North Korea's latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, Wednesday July 5, 2017 at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

UNITED NATIONS: Russia told the UN Security Council today that it opposed new sanctions against North Korea and that a military option was "inadmissible."

"All must acknowledge that sanctions will not resolve the issue," Russian Deputy Ambassador Vladimir Safronkov told an emergency council session, adding: "We simply rush towards a stalemate."

"Any attempts to justify a military solution are inadmissible," he told the session convened in response to North Korea's test of an intercontinental ballistic missile.