MIAMI: The American Civil Liberties Union says in a federal lawsuit that Miami-Dade County is violating the Constitution by detaining people without a warrant to comply with Trump administration immigration policies.

ACLU and other attorneys filed the lawsuit Wednesday on behalf of a Honduran-born U.S. citizen who was held in jail without charges because an immigration officer had requested deportation proceedings.

Garland Creedle was arrested March 12 in a case of alleged domestic violence and was due to be released March 13 on bail. The 18-year-old was held an additional night on the "detainer" request before being released March 14 apparently after immigration authorities confirmed his citizenship.

The lawsuit names Mayor Carlos Gimenez as defendant and seeks to reverse the county's policy.