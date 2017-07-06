United States U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, right, speaks during United Nations Security Council meeting on North Korea's latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, Wednesday July 5, 2017 at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

UNITED NATIONS: The US ambassador to the United Nations is warning China it risks its massive trade with the United States if its trade with North Korea violates UN sanctions.

Nikki Haley's remarks came in a hard-hitting speech to an emergency meeting of the Security Council following Pyongyang's successful launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Haley says "the world has become a more dangerous place" and the US will use its "considerable military forces" to defend itself and its allies, but prefers to use trade.

She adds that "much of the burden of enforcing UN sanctions rests with China," which accounts for 90 per cent of trade with North Korea.

Haley said today that the Trump administration will work with China and other countries but will not repeat past "inadequate approaches."