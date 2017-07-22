Tamil judge escapes assassination attempt in Sri Lanka

By PTI

COLOMBO: A prominent Sri Lankan Tamil high court judge today escaped an assassination bid in Jaffna after an unidentified man snatched the revolver of his personal protection officer and opened fire, police said.

Justice Manickavasagar Illancheliyan is known as a fearless judge. He had struck terror in the hearts of criminals in the Tamil-dominated Jaffna town.

Justice Ilanechelian's car was caught in a traffic block in Jaffna's Nallur junction when the shooting took place.

He was unhurt while the policeman suffered injuries. A man snatched the revolver of the policeman and opened fire at them.

Justice Ilanechelian had presided in high profile rape and murder case of Sivaloganathan Vithya, a young student in May 2015. The incident had caused much public outrage.

A deputy inspector general of police was arrested and remanded last week by the judge.