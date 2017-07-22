Home World

Tamil judge escapes assassination attempt in Sri Lanka

A prominent Sri Lankan Tamil high court judge today escaped an assassination bid in Jaffna after an unidentified man snatched the revolver of his personal protection officer and opened fire.

Published: 22nd July 2017 09:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2017 09:09 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

COLOMBO: A prominent Sri Lankan Tamil high court judge today escaped an assassination bid in Jaffna after an unidentified man snatched the revolver of his personal protection officer and opened fire, police said.

Justice Manickavasagar Illancheliyan is known as a fearless judge. He had struck terror in the hearts of criminals in the Tamil-dominated Jaffna town.

Justice Ilanechelian's car was caught in a traffic block in Jaffna's Nallur junction when the shooting took place.

He was unhurt while the policeman suffered injuries. A man snatched the revolver of the policeman and opened fire at them.

Justice Ilanechelian had presided in high profile rape and murder case of Sivaloganathan Vithya, a young student in May 2015. The incident had caused much public outrage.

A deputy inspector general of police was arrested and remanded last week by the judge.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sri Lanka Tamil Jaffna

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp